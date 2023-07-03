ICOMIA opens registration for 2023 World Marinas Conference

The organizers of the ICOMIA World Marinas Conference recently announced that registration is open and all speakers are now confirmed for the three-day conference, slated Oct. 9-11, 2023 in Vilamoura, Portugal.

The primary aim of the conference is to bring together marina industry professionals to network, hear new ideas and discuss topics relating to the marina industry and how growth can be managed and sustained. The event will be hosted by the Portuguese Association of Ports and Marinas (APPR) and is supported by industry stakeholders including Correct Craft, Lindley, Vilamoura World, D Marin, and Marketing Marina. The conference will bring together over 300 international delegates including leading marina and club operators, owners and vendors of marina infrastructure, industry experts plus local government and tourism representatives.

“The ICOMIA World Marinas Conference is the largest gathering of the marine industry and we are very pleased to have been selected to host this prestigious event in Portugal, 2023," Isolete Carreira, President of APPR said. "We are absolutely delighted to bring together the greatest experts in the nautical industry, contributing to a process of exchange of information, ideas and collective learning.”

Apart from offering a platform for discussions and debates about pressing topics, the event will provide valuable insights from industry experts on future leisure, social and economic trends and their impact on marinas. The keynote speaker for this event is Bill Yeargin, CEO of Correct Craft and author of a number of books including Making Life Better: The Correct Craft Story.

Other speakers at the event will talk about marinas of the future with a keynote speech from Yiannis Kalogerakis on SMART futures and AI. There will also be a presentation on large scale innovations from NEOM as well as a marina tour.

For more information on this year's conference, visit www.worldmarinasconference.com.