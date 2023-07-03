Harris Boats names new president

Harris Boats, a Brunswick Corporation brand and business, has named Brian Athmer as its new president. In this role, Athmer will oversee the entire portfolio of Harris premium pontoon models, including the award-winning Grand Mariner and Solstice.

Athmer joined Brunswick in 2022 and most recently led the Program Management Office for Brunswick Boat Group overseeing multiple new product program and process enhancements across Brunswick’s portfolio of award-winning boat brands. Prior to joining Brunswick, Athmer worked at Navistar Defense in various senior roles, including leading product development. During his career, he has held positions in engineering, purchasing, supply chain and operations.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead the Harris brand and leverage my experience in product development to reach the next generation of Harris consumers,” said Athmer. “With our team’s combined efforts and expertise, I look forward to continuing to deliver the premium, high technology experiences our loyal customers have come to expect from Harris, as well as charting a path forward to define the future of the pontoon boat category.”

“Brian is an established leader with a proven track record of delivering results across his previous roles,” said Dirk Hyde, president of Brunswick’s Aluminum Boat Group. “I’m confident that Brian’s skills and expertise will enable Harris to continue delivering exceptional on-water experiences and lead a new era for Harris leveraging technology, design, performance and automation to elevate the brand to new heights.”

Athmer holds a bachelor's degree in engineering sciences from Michigan State University and a master's degree in engineering from the University of Illinois.