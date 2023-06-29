Suntex acquires Missouri-based marina

Suntex Marina Investors, LLC (Suntex), announced its further expansion into the Central region with the acquisition of Port of Kimberling Marina in Kimberling City, Missouri.



Port of Kimberling Marina consists of 1,000 wet and 400 dry slips in the Southern Missouri / Northern Arkansas markets near the popular tourist destination of Branson. Port of Kimberling provides amenities including wet and dry stack storage, fuel, a ship’s store, boat club and rentals, houseboat rentals, dining, sales and service plus resort accommodations from hotel, cabin and RV sites. Each slip has access to electric hook-ups, water and Wi-Fi.



“Port of Kimberling is an established flagship property near major tourist destinations and offers an opportunity for incredible growth,” said Bryan Redmond, CEO, Suntex Marinas. “It is an iconic presence in a very popular area and will introduce the high standards Suntex has been known for to another part of the central region of the states. We look forward to instilling the Suntex core values at the property to give guests in this region a top-notch vacation destination.”



The property offers easy access to the pristine waters of Table Rock Lake. As a man-made lake with over 800 miles of shoreline, Table Rock Lake is known for world-class fishing, water sports, boating and swimming all with a fun family atmosphere. The lake covers over 40,000 surface acres, creating more shoreline than the state of California.



The Suntex portfolio includes marinas located in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, Tennessee and Virginia. For more information on Suntex Marina Investors LLC, or the complete portfolio of Suntex marinas, visit www.suntex.com.