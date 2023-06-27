Yamaha Marine names senior product planning manager

Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit announced the appointment of Kevin Sumner to senior product planning manager, Yamaha Marine Connectivity Division.

In his new role, Sumner is responsible for driving the roadmap, development and launch of customer centric features and executing next generation connectivity technologies with Yamaha’s boat builder partners. Sumner monitors industry developments, coordinates product pilots, trials and go to market plans for new products and tracks pilot success using metrics-based analysis.

“Kevin plays a key role in developing products and technology that make boating easier and create greater customer satisfaction,” said Andrew Cullen, Director of Yamaha Marine Connectivity. “His knowledge and unique skillset are assets to our team, and under his leadership, our team will bring new products to the market that have the ability to substantially increase boater confidence on the water.”

Sumner joined the Yamaha team in 2013 as a member of the Marine Service Call Center team. Since that time, he held positions including Marine Service Business Processes Coordinator, Connected Product Planner and Marine Product Planning Manager, CASE. In his most recent role as a Connected Product Planning Manager, Sumner was responsible for leading the product planning team in the development and coordination of new projects for the Marine Connectivity Division.

Sumner reports directly to Andrew Cullen, Director of Yamaha Marine Connectivity.