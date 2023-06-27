Home > News > Trade Associations > NMMA seeks 2023 Hall of Fame nominations

NMMA seeks 2023 Hall of Fame nominations

June 27, 2023

NMMA Hall of Fame Award logo

Nominations are now being accepted for the 2023 NMMA Hall of Fame Award through July 21. NMMA’s most prestigious recognition, the annual Hall of Fame Award honors industry icons— visionaries whose outstanding contributions have and continue to advance, guide and transform the recreational boating industry.

The NMMA Hall of Fame Award will be presented during the IBEX Industry Breakfast on October 3 in Tampa.

Click here to submit an NMMA Hall of Fame Award nomination

