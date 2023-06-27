Brunswick provides operations update following cyber attack

On June 13, Brunswick Corporation reported an IT security incident that impacted some of its systems and global facilities. At the time of the incident, the company said it immediately activated its response protocols, which included pausing operations in some locations, and engaging leading security experts and law enforcement to assist.

"Since that time, thanks to the hard work of Brunswick’s IT and business teams, and our many outside partners, Brunswick has made significant progress restoring the functionality of its systems and restarting operations at facilities where production or distribution was paused," Brunswick Corporation said in a news update.

All primary Brunswick global manufacturing and most distribution facilities are now operational, with the remaining production and distribution facilities expected to restart within a few business days. The respective teams are working to ramp production and fulfill backorders across the businesses. Given the proximity of the production and distribution disruptions to the end of the second quarter, the process of catching up lost production and fulfilling backorders will continue through at least the third quarter.

Brunswick noted that it appreciates the patience and support of its customers during this process.