Yamaha Rightwaters partners with Hubbs-SeaWorld Research Institute

Yamaha becomes the new official outboard of Hubbs-SeaWorld Research Institute (HSWRI) as the research organization announced it has formed a new relationship with Yamaha Rightwaters. Through the two-year agreement, HSWRI will power its research boat with an F70 Yamaha outboard.

HSWRI is a non-profit scientific research organization committed to conserving and renewing marine life to ensure a healthier planet. HSWRI’s team of experts provide innovative and objective scientific solutions to challenges threatening ocean health and marine life in a rapidly changing world.

“Our Florida-based researchers serve as the emergency stranding response team for 140 miles of Florida's east coast, the busiest area for strandings in the state," said Jeff Eble, Florida Program Director. “A reliable motor is critical to helping Hubbs-SeaWorld Research Institute quickly respond to marine mammal strandings and entanglements -- we're excited about this new relationship.”

HSWRI scientists, staff and trustees are dedicated to guiding scientific research, seeking common sense solutions to complex environmental problems, nurturing Institute growth, communicating with scientific peers and the public, and advancing scientific literacy.

“Founded with the mission to help human and marine life thrive together, the Hubbs Sea World Research Institute has spent the last 60 years living up to founder Milton Shedds’ vision,” said John O’Keefe, Senior Specialist, Government Relations, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit. “Yamaha Rightwaters looks forward to working with HSWRI in the years to come to preserve and protect our ocean resources.”