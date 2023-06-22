VoltSafe seeks marinas for shore power pilot program

VoltSafe is currently partnering with marinas across North America to conduct a large-scale beta pilot program of VoltSafe Marine.

This exclusive opportunity will allow participating marinas to test this innovative product by setting up a smart control box and pedestal-side connector (which retrofits onto existing pedestals). Once installed, the marina manager will be able to monitor and manage power consumption for each marina slip using VoltSafe’s desktop dashboard in real time.

There are limited spots available to be part of this beta pilot program. A deposit for beta units is required, which is fully refundable following completion of the beta program, or can be applied against a purchase order for new units at a significant discount.

Marinas interested in participating should contact VoltSafet here or send an email to marine@voltsafe.com to learn more.