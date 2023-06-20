Highfield USA opens new warehouse, rigging facility

Highfield Boats, manufacturer of aluminum-hull Rigid Inflatable Boats (RIBs), announced the opening of its new 50,000-sq.ft. warehouse and rigging facility in Cadillac, Michigan. The facility is already operational, and deliveries are set to commence this month.

"We are thrilled to take advantage of this opportunity to open a centrally located U.S. facility," said Christophe Lavigne, president of Highfield Boats USA. "Our large-boat business in North America has been growing rapidly, and this substantial investment in real estate, personnel, and equipment is a testament to our commitment to supporting that growth. In 2022 and 2023, sales of our large units (boats over 20 feet) have more than quadrupled and this expansion is dedicated to supporting and expanding on this success. We have assembled a team of industry veterans with over 200 years of combined experience in the marine business to staff the facility and drive this initiative forward."

In addition to this expansion, Highfield Boats recently has formed partnerships with a boat trailer supplier, specialized transportation service and two major wholesale lenders, empowering it to offer enhanced finance programs and financial support to its dealers and partners.

For the upcoming 2024 model year, Highfield is excited to introduce a series of innovative new models. This includes an expanded line of Sport RIBS and the launch of an exciting new series of electric boats. “Highfield Boats, in collaboration with our partners, is fully committed to providing unparalleled support to our dealer network, customers, and expanding our presence throughout North America. We are excited to invite our dealers, partners and the press for a grand opening event, ‘Dare to Dream Big’, in Cadillac in September,” Lavigne said.