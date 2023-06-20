Groupe Beneteau strengthens boating solutions division

Groupe Beneteau recently announced new appointments to strengthen the Boating Solutions division to accelerate the Groupe Beneteau development by new activities such as digital and personalized services for end customers and informing owners of different ways to enjoy their boat.

Paul Blanc will be in charge of developing Boat clubs and new businesses within the Boating Solutions division, headed by Bruno Thivoyon. He will start is new role on September 1, 2023. Blanc joined the Jeanneau and Prestige teams in 2010 as Sales Director for Asia Pacific. Initially based in Shanghai, he established the Jeanneau Prestige regional office in Hong Kong in 2011. In 2018 he became Managing Director of Groupe Beneteau Asia Pacific office in Hong Kong where all brand teams are gathered. Since 2020, he has been Brand Director for Jeanneau.

Currently Director of Jeanneau Prestige for the Americas, Samuel Dubois will take over as Head of the JEANNEAU brand from September 1, 2023. He will report to Yann Masselot, Director of Brands and Communications. Paul Blanc will pass the helm to him in Fall for a smooth transition. With 15 years experience in Jeanneau, Dubois knows the organization perfectly and ensuring the continuity in the development of brand, strategy and values. It is a natural choice giving us full confidence for the success of Jeanneau.