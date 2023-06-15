Home > News > Manufacturers > Brunswick Corp. experiences IT security incident

Brunswick Corp. experiences IT security incident

June 15, 2023

Brunswick Corporation recently experienced an IT security incident that has impacted some of its systems and global facilities.

The Company said it has activated its response protocols, which include pausing operations in some locations, engaging leading security experts and coordinating with relevant law enforcement agencies.

Brunswick said it is working to address the incident in order to restore the full functionality of the affected systems and minimize business, employee, and customer impacts.

