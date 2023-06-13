Yamaha Marine names new district sales manager

Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit announced the appointment of Will Mitchell to District Sales Manager, OEM, Region 044. In his new role, Mitchell is responsible for growing and maintaining relationships with boat builders including Ranger Tugs, Hewes Marine, North River Boats, Renaissance Marine Group, Skeeter Boats, Shallow Sport and G3 Boats. Mitchell reports directly to Adam Hall, OEM Division Manager.

“Will is a valuable member of the OEM Sales team,” said Adam Hall, OEM Division Manager, Yamaha Marine Group. “His knowledge and leadership are an asset to Yamaha, and we look forward to his contributions as he works to grow Yamaha’s relationships with boat builders in the Pacific-Northwest, Texas and Missouri.”

A member of the Yamaha team since 2018, Mitchell served in numerous roles within the company. He joined Yamaha Marine Operations in 2021 as a Marine Operations Account Coordinator, placing and maintaining orders for boat builders and dealers, finding solutions for customers and assisting with warranty registrations. In his most recent position, Mitchell served as OEM Regional Sales Coordinator, a position in which he was responsible for supporting the Regional Manager in all aspects of the OEM Division including sales, marketing and boat shows.