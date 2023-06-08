RiverPark acquires ProSpec Electronics

ProSpec Electronics, a manufacturer and supplier of high-performance outdoor OEM and aftermarket audio solutions, has been acquired by electronics distributor RiverPark Inc. Dave Sykes, ProSpec president, and Steve Bollero, RiverPark president, made the shared announcement.

For 10 years, ProSpec and RiverPark have enjoyed a business relationship that spurs product innovation. In addition to expanding the sales and distribution footprint focused on OEM markets, the acquisition offers many unique opportunities for both companies in new segments while strengthening leading positions in their respective core markets.

ProSpec is now RiverPark Marine dba ProSpec Electronics; its operations and personnel remain in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina. Its efforts will be supported by the sales, distribution and product development team from RiverPark's Elkhart, Indiana headquarters.

"We're excited to formally solidify our relationship with RiverPark," said Sykes. "Our companies share similar cultures and values, and I'm confident that this move will benefit our customers tremendously." Bollero echoed the synergies, saying, "RiverPark and ProSpec each have excellent customer service reputations in their OEM markets, and our complementary business strengths will offer an expanded opportunity for sales and distribution of Infinity, JBL and Harman Kardon marine electronics to boat manufacturers nationally."