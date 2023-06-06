Sea Tow Foundation opens 2023 National Boating Safety Awards entries

The Sea Tow Foundation and its Boating Safety Advisory Council recently announced the call for entries for the 2023 National Boating Safety Awards.

“Our mission at the Sea Tow Foundation is to provide access to education, tools and resources to eliminate preventable recreational boating accidents,” said Gail R. Kulp, Executive Director of the Sea Tow Foundation. “The National Boating Safety Awards epitomize our ongoing commitment to fostering a safety-conscious boating culture by recognizing the remarkable achievements of businesses who make a profound impact on boating safety.”

The awards recognize efforts to promote boating safety within the for-profit sector of the boating industry, and the Sea Tow Foundation has announced that two new award categories have been added this year. The full list of all of the categories includes:

Marine Manufacturer (Boat & Engine)

Marine Gear/Equipment/Accessories Manufacturer

Marine Media Outlets

Marine Public Relations and Marketing Efforts

Marine Retailer/Distributor with up to 3 Locations/Dealerships

Marine Retailer/Distributor with 4 or more Locations/Dealerships

Marine Social Media Influencer

Marine Trade Association - NEW

Community Boating/Boating Educational Programs (for profit) - NEW

Participants are welcome to submit multiple applications for various initiatives. To be considered, boating safety efforts must have taken place anytime between January 1, 2022 through June 1, 2023. Applicants are welcome to apply for efforts that have previously earned them an Award, but the applicant will be required to document enhancements or new additions to the effort and ensure it took place during the given dates.

Possible examples that could be considered for entry include email or social media campaigns, advertising that showcases safe boating behaviors, an in-store display, hosting an event, showcasing a product that provides added safety features for boaters, or any number of additional ways that boating safety could be promoted by a for-profit company.

There is no cost to enter, and applications take less than 10 minutes to complete.

The Sea Tow Foundation’s National Boating Safety Awards will be presented on Monday, October 2 during an event in Tampa, Fla. prior to the start of IBEX.

For information about the National Boating Safety Awards, including a list of winners from previous years, and to apply, please visit www.boatingsafety.com/awards.

The entry deadline is Friday, September 1, 2023.