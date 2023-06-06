NMMA attends Western States Boating Administrators Conference

NMMA recently attended the 61st Annual Western Boating Administrators Association (WSBAA) Conference in Lake Tahoe, hosted by Nevada’s Department of Wildlife Boating Division and the WSBAA Board. Boating administrators from across the Western United States, including American Samoa, Guam, and the Northern Mariana Islands, came together to discuss Coast Guard updates, state reports, and boating law best practices.

The conference featured a day-long excursion where boating administrators were invited to see a demonstration of the technology and capability of towed watersport boats. The on-water demonstrations were hosted by the Water Sports Industry Association (WSIA) featuring NMMA members, Malibu and Correct Craft.

Following the excursion, WSBAA hosted its award banquet, where Kosette Isakson of Alaska was awarded the prestigious Educator of the Year award for her work with Alaska’s “Kids Don’t Float” campaign. The “Kids Don’t Float" campaign teaches children about boating safety, and applying critical thinking while out on the water.

In tandem with the conference, WSBAA held its annual meeting where the organization elected Colorado’s Boating Law Administrator, Grant Brown, as the Association’s next President. WSBAA members elected Mark Torre of Guam as Vice President, Danny Rodriguez of Arizona as Treasurer, and Brian Paulson of Oregon as Member-at-Large.

NMMA said it looks forward to attending the WSBAA Conference hosted by the state of Oregon in 2024.