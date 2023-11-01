Sponsored Content: Economic impact and growth projections. Why this needs your attention today.

Content provided by United States Warranty Corporation
Based on the NMMA 2023 impact study of recreational boating shared we have a $230 billion economic impact; with 95% of all units made and sold in USA. Nice.
Did you know that 61% of owners have an annual household income of 75K or less? Demographics might be important for your sales and marketing teams so pass it on for 2024 budget conversations.
95% of the purchases are smaller towable units (> 26 ft.). After the OFW expires this customer is in a tough spot as many do not have the extra income for unexpected repairs, right? As part of the shopping experience, showing that you have a way to curb inflationary parts via the extended warranty or service contract is a solid to today’s market. Research shows your customer is looking (via forums and social media) for a service contract administrator that specializes in protecting all the traditional electronic and mechanical components but also includes audio upgrades, a network of authorized dealerships and coast to coast repair facilities to call on 24/7.
With a cloud-based F&I management platform USWC is the extended service contract provider offering exclusive partnership incentives in addition to profit-sharing and rebate programs. After the factory warranty expires, what protection do you offer your customer? A family owned and operated claims administrator might be your watercraft one stop shop. Mixed inventory? We cover Motorized and Towable Recreational units and Powersport vehicles.
