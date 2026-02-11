World Cat Announces Three New Dealer Locations in Florida

World Cat Boats is expanding its Florida service network with the addition of three new Authorized Servicing Dealer locations in Stuart/Palm Beach, Fort Myers, and Tampa. These new locations enhance service accessibility and reinforce World Cat’s commitment to delivering best-in-class support for owners throughout the state.

New Authorized Servicing Dealer Locations:

World Cat of Stuart

4001 SE Commerce Ave, Stuart, FL 34997

Grand Opening: January 31, 2026

17953 San Carlos Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33931

Grand Reopening: Now Open!

3433 Tyrone Blvd N, St. Petersburg, FL 33710

Grand Opening: March 21, 2026

The addition of these locations significantly expands convenient access to World Cat-certified service across Florida’s major boating regions, strengthening long-term support for owners statewide.

“World Cat is proud to expand our service network with exceptional dealers who share our commitment to customer service and owner support,” said Chad Armstrong, strategic sales director for World Cat Boats. “These new locations enhance service coverage across Florida and ensure that World Cat owners—present and future—continue to experience A Better Way To Boat.”

Headquartered in Tarboro, NC, with an additional production facility in Greenville, NC, World Cat manufactures outboard-powered center and dual console catamaran models ranging from 23’–40’.