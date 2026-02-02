Hefring Marine’s IMAS Now Available on Raymarine’s LightHouse OS

Marine artificial intelligence (AI) solutions company Hefring Marine announced that its Intelligent Marine Assistance System (IMAS) is now available as an approved integration on Raymarine’s LightHouse operating system. This collaboration enables Raymarine Axiom display users to access IMAS’s advanced AI-powered digital assistant directly from their helm.

The IMAS Helm serves as an intelligent co-pilot for vessel operators, providing continuous monitoring and analysis of vessel performance, weather conditions and operational parameters. The system delivers actionable insights and recommendations that help mariners optimize fuel consumption, enhance safety and make more informed decisions on the water.

“We’re excited to bring IMAS to Raymarine’s extensive user base,” said Karl Birgir Björnsson, CEO of Hefring Marine, in a news release. “This collaboration represents an important milestone in making advanced marine AI technology more accessible to mariners worldwide. By integrating with Raymarine’s trusted LightHouse OS, we’re able to deliver our intelligent automation capabilities directly to the helm, where they can have the most immediate impact on vessel operations and safety.”

Through integration with Raymarine’s LightHouse OS, Axiom users can now access IMAS’ suite of features without switching between systems or devices.

“At Raymarine, we are committed to delivering solutions that elevate mariners’ awareness and make their time on the water safer and more enjoyable,” said Michelle Hildyard, VP of operations at Raymarine, in the release. “Our collaboration with Hefring Marine aligns with our mission to deliver seamless integration of our LightHouse OS with the best marine innovators. With Hefring Marine’s advanced IMAS Helm integration, Axiom users can now take advantage of this powerful AI-powered digital assistant directly from their Axiom display, making their time on the water more fuel efficient and safer.”