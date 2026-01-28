Goodhue Boat Company Acquires East Coast Flightcraft

The StaffJanuary 28, 2026
goodhue boat company
East Coast Flightcraft Waukewan.

Marina and dealership group Goodhue Boat Company announced the acquisition of East Coast Flightcraft, further expanding its footprint.

East Coast Flightcraft brings a strong legacy in premium boat sales, service and watersports culture, making it a natural addition to Goodhue’s expanding portfolio.

“At a time when the boating industry is evolving, we believe growth should be intentional and values-led,” said Cody Gray, COO of Goodhue Boat Company, in a news release. “This acquisition isn’t about volume for volume’s sake. It’s about expanding our ability to meet customers where they are, offer the right boat for their lifestyle, and support them long after the sale with a best-in-class ownership experience.”

From an operational standpoint, the acquisition strengthens Goodhue’s ability to invest in service infrastructure, employee training, digital retailing tools and lifecycle customer engagement. Customers of East Coast Flightcraft will benefit from continuity at the local level, paired with the added support of a larger organization.

“Our goal is to help move the industry forward by proving that scale and customer intimacy can coexist,” added Gray in the release. “By empowering local teams with better systems, broader resources, and clear values, we create a stronger experience for customers, a better workplace for employees, and a healthier dealership model for the industry as a whole.”

