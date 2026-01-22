Yamaha names general manager for G3 Boats

Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit has appointed John Augustiniak as general manager of G3 Boats. In his new role, Augustiniak will oversee the company’s manufacturing and operational strategy, as well as sales, marketing and logistics.

“John brings a strong operational mindset and a proven ability to execute at scale,” said Bryan Seti, vice president of Yamaha Boat Business Unit. “His experience leading complex manufacturing organizations will support G3 Boats’ focus on efficiency, product excellence and long-term growth.”

Augustiniak has more than 30 years of operational leadership experience. Before joining G3 Boats, he served as general manager of Yamaha Marine Rotational Molders, where he led manufacturing, operations and business strategy for the company’s rotationally molded plastic products. Before joining Yamaha, he served as an operations manager at Amazon’s Texas and Wisconsin facilities, overseeing customer fulfillment and distribution.

Augustiniak will report directly to Seti.