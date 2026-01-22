Yamaha names general manager for G3 Boats

The StaffJanuary 22, 2026
John Augustiniak of G3 Boats

Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit has appointed John Augustiniak as general manager of G3 Boats. In his new role, Augustiniak will oversee the company’s manufacturing and operational strategy, as well as sales, marketing and logistics.

“John brings a strong operational mindset and a proven ability to execute at scale,” said Bryan Seti, vice president of Yamaha Boat Business Unit. “His experience leading complex manufacturing organizations will support G3 Boats’ focus on efficiency, product excellence and long-term growth.”

Augustiniak has more than 30 years of operational leadership experience. Before joining G3 Boats, he served as general manager of Yamaha Marine Rotational Molders, where he led manufacturing, operations and business strategy for the company’s rotationally molded plastic products. Before joining Yamaha, he served as an operations manager at Amazon’s Texas and Wisconsin facilities, overseeing customer fulfillment and distribution.

Augustiniak will report directly to Seti.

The StaffJanuary 22, 2026

Related Articles

David Gee

Saying goodbye to old ways in the new year

January 22, 2026
Boating Industry 40 Under 40

Boating Industry opens 2026 40 Under 40 Award nominations

January 22, 2026
Shalimar Harbor Marina

Suntex Marinas acquires Two Georges Marina in Florida

January 22, 2026
Gage Marine

Boating Industry names 2025 Dealer of the Year and Top Dealers

January 21, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.