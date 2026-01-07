Yamaha appoints Bryan Seti and Ben Mallett to VP roles

Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit has named Bryan Seti vice president of the Yamaha Boat Business Unit and Ben Mallett vice president of marine development.

Seti will oversee Yamaha’s Boat Business Unit, which includes the WaterCraft Business Group, G3 Boats and Skeeter Boats. He will hold the title of president of Skeeter Products and will continue to lead sales and marketing for Yamaha WaterCraft and Sport Boats. Mallett will lead product and advanced development teams at the Yamaha Marine Innovation Center.

Dean Burnett, former vice president of Yamaha’s U.S. Marine Business Unit, will transition to president of Yamaha Motorsports U.S. Business Unit as Mike Martinez, the current president, prepares for retirement in April.

“Bryan and Ben both have a long tenure with Yamaha and a deep understanding of the marine industry,” said Ben Speciale, president of Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit. “Their experience and knowledge will serve these teams well as we move our products into the future. We’re grateful for Dean’s contributions to Yamaha Marine over the years and know he will continue to drive success in his new role with Motorsports.”

Seti and Mallett will report directly to Speciale.

Seti most recently held the role of general manager of the Yamaha WaterCraft Group, responsible for overseeing the sales and marketing of Yamaha WaveRunners and boats in the United States. During his 27 years with Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A., Seti led the WaterCraft Group through growth and success, establishing Yamaha as the premier brand and sales leader in the personal watercraft and sport boat categories.

Seti served as the chairperson of the Board of Directors of Grow Boating, the marketing arm of the NMMA, and is a current board member of both the Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation and Water Sports Industry Association.

Mallett previously served as general manager of Bennett Marine. The hydraulic and electric trim tabs manufacturer became a division of Yamaha Marine Systems Company, Inc. in 2017. During his time with Bennett, he assisted with the process of becoming ISO 9001 certified in September 2022. Mallett also implemented a culture focused on employees, which consists of small groups, care teams and care plans under the company’s mantra of Lead with Love.