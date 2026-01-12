Fluid Motion names Yamaha Financial Services financing partner

Fluid Motion has announced a multi-year exclusive financing agreement with Yamaha Financial Services, effective February 1. Yamaha Financial Services will become the exclusive provider of dealer inventory finance and the preferred provider of retail finance for Fluid Motion in the U.S.A. and Canada.

“This partnership creates opportunities for Ranger Tugs, Cutwater and Solara, as well as for our dealer network and our customers,” said John Livingston, president of Fluid Motion. “Yamaha Financial Services brings proven financial solutions and competitive programs that give buyers greater flexibility, creating a stronger foundation for dealer success and long-term customer satisfaction.”

“This is a powerful alliance that will enhance both brands, and we look forward to working with Fluid Motion,” said Mark Tracy, vice president of Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit.