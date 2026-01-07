Patrick Industries names CFO

Patrick Industries has appointed Matthew Filer as executive vice president of finance, chief financial officer and treasurer. He will succeed Andrew Roeder, who will remain with the company through the filing date of its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31.

Filer joined the company as senior vice president of finance in November 2022. He served as interim executive vice president of finance, chief financial officer and treasurer from May 2023 to March 2024, and was elected chief accounting officer in May 2024.

“The board of directors and I would like to thank Andy for his dedicated and humble service to the company,” said Andy Nemeth, chief executive officer of Patrick Industries. “Andy’s leadership of our finance organization helped guide Patrick through the dynamic end-market conditions we experienced during his tenure, and he leaves behind a strong, capable team well positioned for the future. We wish him continued success and are confident that Matt’s deep financial expertise, organizational leadership and knowledge of Patrick and our end markets will serve us well into 2026 and beyond.”

“I would like to thank Andy and the entire Patrick team for the opportunity to be part of such a great organization,” Roeder said. “I have enjoyed my time at Patrick and believe this is the right time to pursue opportunities more closely aligned with my entrepreneurial and operational background. Matt has played an instrumental role in the success of the finance function, and I am confident he will be an exceptional CFO in executing the company’s business strategies going forward.”