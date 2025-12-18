Patrick Industries acquires electrical component suppliers

Patrick Industries has completed the acquisitions of Quality Engineered Services (QES) and Egis Group, LLC.

QES, located in Syracuse, Indiana, manufactures wire harnesses and electrical systems for the marine and RV industries. Egis, based in Bellingham, Washington, develops engineered electrical components and system-level solutions for marine and specialty vehicle applications, offering terminal blocks, battery fuses, circuit breakers, flex relays and power distribution modules.

Patrick shared that combined revenue for QES and Egis on a trailing 12-month basis through November 2025 was approximately $39 million.

“These acquisitions further advance Patrick’s long-term strategy to develop an innovative and custom suite of component solutions for OEMs in the outdoor enthusiast space and the aftermarket, while expanding our capabilities across wiring, engineered electrical components and system-level integration,” said Jake Petkovich, president of marine, Patrick. “Further, QES is strategically located near several major pontoon and RV OEMs, and Egis expands the breadth and depth of Patrick’s engineering talent and capabilities. Together with the scale and focus in our existing businesses, both businesses enable us to deliver a more complete end-to-end solution and a deeper level of service for our customers.”

Consistent with the company’s other acquisitions, QES and Egis will continue to operate under their existing brand names and within their current facilities.