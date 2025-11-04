Patrick Industries shares Q3 results

For the third quarter of 2025, Patrick Industries reported net sales of $976 million, up 6% year-over-year across its entire business, which includes the RV, marine, powersports and housing segments.

Operating income totaled $66 million, compared to $74 million in the third quarter of 2024. EBITDA was $112 million, and free cash flow reached $134 million.

Revenue in the marine segment was $150 million, an 11% increase year-over-year, while estimated wholesale powerboat industry unit shipments remained flat. The marine segment accounted for 15% of the company’s total revenue for the quarter.

“Our team’s continued focus on customer service and partnership, innovation and new product development over the past 18 months resulted in market share gains across our portfolio,” said Andy Nemeth, chief executive officer of Patrick Industries. “Our OEM partners are looking for creative, differentiated product offerings while continuing to demonstrate production discipline with lean channel inventories. Several new innovations and concepts introduced by our Advanced Product Group are starting to take hold as we look to further gain traction as an industry leader in full component solutions.”

The company added that it continues to develop and scale its full-solutions model by working with OEMs early in the design phase to integrate solutions. It also highlighted its completed acquisition of LilliPad Marine, LLC.