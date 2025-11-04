Patrick Industries shares Q3 results

The StaffNovember 4, 2025
Rockford Fosgate speakers on center console
Photo courtesy of Rockford Fosgate

For the third quarter of 2025, Patrick Industries reported net sales of $976 million, up 6% year-over-year across its entire business, which includes the RV, marine, powersports and housing segments.

Operating income totaled $66 million, compared to $74 million in the third quarter of 2024. EBITDA was $112 million, and free cash flow reached $134 million.

Revenue in the marine segment was $150 million, an 11% increase year-over-year, while estimated wholesale powerboat industry unit shipments remained flat. The marine segment accounted for 15% of the company’s total revenue for the quarter.

“Our team’s continued focus on customer service and partnership, innovation and new product development over the past 18 months resulted in market share gains across our portfolio,” said Andy Nemeth, chief executive officer of Patrick Industries. “Our OEM partners are looking for creative, differentiated product offerings while continuing to demonstrate production discipline with lean channel inventories. Several new innovations and concepts introduced by our Advanced Product Group are starting to take hold as we look to further gain traction as an industry leader in full component solutions.”

The company added that it continues to develop and scale its full-solutions model by working with OEMs early in the design phase to integrate solutions. It also highlighted its completed acquisition of LilliPad Marine, LLC.

The StaffNovember 4, 2025

Related Articles

MarineSource logo

MarineSource and Boattest partner to enhance online marketplace

November 4, 2025
Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats reports Q1 FY2026 revenue growth

November 4, 2025
Mercury outboards

Consultant Corner: Selling strategies in a softening market

November 3, 2025
Boating Industry Insider - Podcast

Boating Industry Insider Podcast: Brunswick CTO at IBEX

November 3, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.