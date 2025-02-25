Patrick Industries acquires electronics manufacturer

Patrick Industries has acquired Medallion Instrumentation Systems, LLC, a customized instrumentation and vehicle electronics provider for marine, RV, powersports, on-highway and military markets based out of Spring Lake, Michigan.

Medallion’s engineering team provides complete systems solutions that cater to customer needs, including digital switching, lighting controls, integrated audio, sensor products, wire harnessing, gauges and LCD touchscreen displays. Medallion’s 2024 revenue was approximately $38 million.

“We are thrilled to welcome the entire Medallion team to the Patrick family as we advance our mission of providing full-solutions packages to our customers,” said Andy Nemeth, chief executive officer of Patrick Industries. “With the growing customer preference towards digital switching, custom LCD displays, gauges and controllers in the outdoor enthusiast space, this acquisition purposefully connects our complement of existing product offerings into a complete technology solution that can be customized to our customer’s vision and needs.”

“The Medallion team and I are energized by the opportunity to join Patrick and continue our mission of providing high-quality solutions tailored to the needs of our valued customers,” said Jeff Sands, chief executive officer of Medallion. “We believe Patrick’s deep experience, capabilities and resources open up significant opportunities to grow our business in both our existing end markets and in those in which we are currently underpenetrated.”

Medallion will continue to operate under its existing brand name and within its current facility.