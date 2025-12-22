Boatsetter and Getmyboat announce merger

Boatsetter and Getmyboat have announced a merger to form a new combined entity, bringing the two platforms together into a connected marketplace. The integration will broaden inventory offerings, simplify discovery and booking, and create new tools and revenue opportunities for owners and operators.

The headquarters will be based in Miami, with Boatsetter and Getmyboat teams continuing to operate from their current locations. Both platforms and apps will remain active with no immediate changes for consumers, owners or operators. Existing investors Level Equity, Centerbridge Partners and Yanmar will continue to support the brands. Michael Farb, who has served as CEO of Boatsetter since 2022, will become CEO of the combined entity.

“Outdoor recreation has surged in recent years with a record number of Americans wanting to spend more time in nature and 80% of young people say that being outdoors is important to them,” said Farb. “We’re seeing this shift play out across our platforms as well. Millions of people are choosing time on the water to reconnect with nature, their loved ones and the outdoors more intentionally. Both companies have long admired each other’s growth and innovation and this merger unlocks greater access to that lifestyle.”

According to Boatsetter, with increased scale, shared capabilities and an aligned vision, the companies will be able to invest more deeply in technology, new AI-driven capabilities, marketing and safety. The economic impact of the merger will strengthen local communities as guests gain access to a wider selection of boats, destinations and experiences.