Boatsetter partners with Suntex Marina

Boatsetter and Suntex Marina Investors have announced a partnership to provide boat owners in the Boatsetter program with access to slips at select Suntex Marinas. Suntex has 70 locations and more than twenty thousand existing slips. Boatsetter provides private boat owners with a way to list their boats for rent. It connects owners with renters and U.S. Coast Guard-licensed captains to allow private boat owners to earn income.

“Having a dedicated location from which boat owners can safely operate their businesses is a game changer and makes building a lucrative business via Boatsetter, exponentially easier. We’re thrilled to partner with Suntex to create a seamless process for all parties involved,” said Jaclyn Baumgarten, CEO & Co-founder of Boatsetter.

“This partnership allows us to showcase the boating lifestyle, our amazing marina destinations, and the unparalleled Suntex Experience to a new group of individuals. It brings together two forward-thinking companies with a vision for providing innovative options both for boat owners and for those looking to create treasured memories on the water,” said Rich Carter, Suntex Chief Operating Officer.

Initially, slips will be available in two locations in Florida, Bayshore Marina in Miami and Little Harbor Marinas, Ruskin, with plans to expand to additional marinas across the country in 2023.