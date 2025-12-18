BRP’s proposed Telwater sale opposed

The StaffDecember 18, 2025
Telwater boat
Photo courtesy of BRP

BRP has acknowledged the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission’s (ACCC) decision to oppose its proposed sale of Telwater to Yamaha Motor Australia, a subsidiary of Yamaha Motor Co.

A press release stated that BRP is considering the ACCC’s decision and will be evaluating all available options to determine the best path forward.

In light of the ACCC’s decision, BRP remains the owner of Telwater and will continue to operate the business. Given the size of Telwater’s business, BRP confirms this will have no impact on its fiscal year 2026 financial guidance.

The StaffDecember 18, 2025

Related Articles

MRAA Dealership of the Future Task Force

MRAA launches Dealership of the Future Task Force

December 18, 2025
MBIA logo

MBIA elects board directors, appoints officers at annual meeting

December 18, 2025
Springfield Marine logo

Springfield Marine announces promotions

December 18, 2025
Sea Tow 2025 awards

Sea Tow recognizes top franchisees and captains

December 18, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.