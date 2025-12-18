BRP’s proposed Telwater sale opposed

BRP has acknowledged the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission’s (ACCC) decision to oppose its proposed sale of Telwater to Yamaha Motor Australia, a subsidiary of Yamaha Motor Co.

A press release stated that BRP is considering the ACCC’s decision and will be evaluating all available options to determine the best path forward.

In light of the ACCC’s decision, BRP remains the owner of Telwater and will continue to operate the business. Given the size of Telwater’s business, BRP confirms this will have no impact on its fiscal year 2026 financial guidance.