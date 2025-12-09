GMBA elects Richard Haws as chair

Global Marine Business Advisors (GMBA), a network of 18 senior marine industry consultants, has announced the election of Richard Haws as chair, succeeding Veda Pretorius.

“It has been a privilege to serve as Chair of GMBA,” said Pretorius. “Our consultants bring extraordinary experience and passion to the marine sector, and I am proud of what we have achieved together. I look forward to continuing my involvement on the management team as GMBA enters an exciting new phase under Richard’s leadership.”

Richard Haws brings decades of experience across business development, marina and infrastructure planning, and international market growth. His insights into both established and emerging marine economies have made him a strong contributor within GMBA.

“I am honored by the trust placed in me by my fellow consultants,” said Haws. “GMBA has built an exceptional global reputation, thanks in large part to Veda’s leadership. I am excited to work with the management team and our network of consultants to deepen our impact, strengthen partnerships and support the industry’s ongoing growth worldwide.”

GMBA also announced the departure of consultants YP Loke of Singapore and Annika Lindqvist of Sweden. The organization will begin recruiting new consultants to represent both regions.