Nimbus Group CFO to step down

The StaffDecember 2, 2025
Nimbus Boat
Photo courtesy of Nimbus

Nimbus Group has announced that Rasmus Alvemyr will leave the company after serving seven years as chief financial officer. He will remain CFO during the recruitment of his successor.

“The time at Nimbus Group has been an amazing period, including taking the company public and growing it into a global player in the premium segment of the motorboat industry through acquisitions,” Alvemyr said. “I take with me many rewarding experiences, and although I will miss all colleagues, the timing feels right to take the next step, both for me personally and for Nimbus Group.”

Rasmus Alvemyr of Nimbus Group

Alvemyr assumed the role of CFO at Nimbus Group in August of 2018. “I will continue to follow Nimbus Group both as a shareholder and as a dedicated boat owner,” Alvemyr added.

“Rasmus has been involved in shaping the Nimbus Group that I have had the privilege to lead for a short time now,” said Johan Inden, CEO of Nimbus Group. “I want to thank Rasmus for his important contribution to the group and wish him the best of luck in the next step.”

