Yamaha Rightwaters to repower UGA research fleet

Yamaha Rightwaters has announced a five-year agreement to repower and support The University of Georgia’s (UGA) Marine Extension and Georgia Sea Grant fleet. The fleet is dedicated to improving the environmental, social and economic health of the Georgia coast through research, education and extension.

Yamaha Rightwaters provided three 150-horsepower outboards this year, and will continue to provide 90-, 115-, 150- and 200-horsepower outboards to help support the responsible use of Georgia’s coastal resources.

Building on a 50-year legacy, the UGA Marine Extension and Georgia Sea Grant serves Georgia’s coastal communities through four focus areas: environmental literacy and workforce development, healthy coastal ecosystems, sustainable fisheries and aquaculture, and resilient communities and economies. The group’s research and education vessels support hands-on aquaculture research, habitat restoration and monitoring, and environmental education programs for students and visitors.

“Reliable vessels are essential to our ability to serve Georgia’s coast,” said Mark Risse, director of Marine Extension and Georgia Sea Grant. “This support from Yamaha Rightwaters ensures we can continue providing education and research to the communities that depend on healthy coastal ecosystems.”

“As a company headquartered in Georgia, it’s important for us to support the communities where both our customers and employees live,” said Joshua Grier, sustainability program manager, U.S. Marine Business Unit. “The University of Georgia Marine Extension and Georgia Sea Grant does essential work to protect the state’s coastline through research, education and outreach. We’re proud to play a role in expanding their impact.”

