Yamaha Rightwaters partners with Tampa Bay Waterkeeper

Yamaha Rightwaters has announced a new five-year agreement with Tampa Bay Waterkeeper to strengthen water quality advocacy in Tampa Bay. Through this collaboration, Tampa Bay Waterkeeper will receive a 115-horsepower outboard to repower its work vessel, enhancing its environmental initiatives.

“Our mission is to protect everyone’s right to clean water by uniting citizens, local organizations, businesses and governments,” said Justin Tramble, executive director of Tampa Bay Waterkeeper. “We use science, the law, and community action to safeguard our coastal and inland waters. We appreciate Yamaha Rightwaters’ generous support.”

Tampa Bay Waterkeeper serves more than 2.7 million people across Hillsborough and Pinellas counties, focusing on water quality, ecosystem protection and coastal resilience. The organization conducts research, engages the community and works with local stakeholders to develop effective solutions. It also conducts bi-weekly water testing, reports bacteria levels to inform the public and gathers data to identify violations of the Clean Water Act and other environmental regulations.

“A clean and resilient watershed is essential for coastal communities and drives a thriving economy,” said Joshua Grier, sustainability program manager, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit. “Tampa Bay’s ecosystem is complex and delicate, and working with Tampa Bay Waterkeeper helps ensure its long-term health for generations to come.”