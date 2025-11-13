Yamaha shares Q3 results

Yamaha recently reported that, for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, trends were similar to those in the first half of the year, with year over year revenue roughly unchanged and operating income declining.

Revenues for the period were JPY$1,910 billion (about $12.3 billion), a 3.4% decrease year over year. Operating income was $JPY112 billion (about $729 million), a 44.1% decrease.

In the marine segment, revenue was JPY$399 billion (about $2.6 billion), a 3.9% decrease year over year, and operating income was $JPY49 billion (about $318 million), a 37.9% decrease.

Yamaha stated that outboard motor demand remained about the same as last year. While sales in the U.S. and Europe were healthy, lower sales primarily in Asia resulted in outboard unit sales overall staying flat. For personal watercraft, demand declined in Yamaha Motor’s main market in the U.S., and unit sales also fell below last year’s results. As a result, revenue for the Marine Products business overall decreased.

Operating income also declined due to lower unit sales, higher R&D spending, increased labor and other SG&A costs, the effects of U.S. tariffs, and other factors.

Regarding the forecast consolidated business results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, no changes have been made to the August 5 forecast. The company expects revenue to be JPY$2,570 billion (about $16.6 billion), operating income to be JPY$120 billion (about $775 million) and net income to be JPY$45 billion (about $291 million).

The company stated: “Regarding our outlook for the rest of the year, we are not making any changes to our revised full-year forecast. While the business environment will continue to be a challenging one, we will be meticulous with managing costs and focus on targeted selection and concentration of activities aimed at medium- to long-term growth.”