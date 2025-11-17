Regal Boats appoints president

Regal Boats has announced the promotion of Paul Kuck to president. He is the third-generation of the Kuck family to lead the privately held company, founded in 1969 by his grandparents. He succeeds his father, Duane Kuck, who remains CEO.

“It is an incredible honor to serve as president of the company my grandparents founded and that my parents faithfully advanced,” said Kuck. “I’m thankful for the foundation of faith and purpose that has shaped Regal from the very beginning, and for the opportunity to build upon the company’s long-standing legacy of innovation, craftsmanship, relationships, faith and an unwavering commitment to excellence. What inspires me is not just the boats we build, but the memories they create for families around the world.”

Kuck grew up in the business, and in 2008, he began working full-time while attending the University of Central Florida. He gained experience in various leadership roles, including marketing manager, product manager, director of product development and marketing, vice president of product development and manufacturing and COO.

“Watching Paul grow through the business, from a student intern to a respected leader, has been one of the greatest privileges of my career,” said Duane Kuck. “God has truly blessed our family and our company over these 56 years. I’m grateful to have served as president for three decades, to continue as CEO and to work alongside Paul as he steps into this new role. His passion for boating, his commitment to people, his broad experience and his faith-driven leadership have well prepared him to navigate Regal into the future.”