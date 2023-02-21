Regal Boats names new COO

Regal Boats recently announced the promotion of Paul Kuck to Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Regal was founded in 1969 by Paul and Carol Kuck and has since established a reputation for crafting high-quality, luxurious boats. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Regal Boats has grown to become a leading player in the boating industry.

"Paul is a devoted team player beginning his career in Marketing and IT and in recent years an invaluable member of the Regal Executive Team leading engineering and manufacturing. His promotion to COO is a well-deserved recognition of his significant contributions to the success of the company," said Duane Kuck, President, and CEO. "With his deep knowledge of the industry and his passion for boating, Paul is the perfect person to lead Regal Boats into the future."

As COO, Paul will oversee the company's day-to-day operations and ensure that Regal continues to design and manufacture exceptional products to provide an awesome boating experience for its owners.

"I am honored to be given the opportunity to serve as COO of Regal Boats," said Paul Kuck. "Regal was founded by my grandparents with the values of integrity, excellence, customer satisfaction, and being relationship focused. I am proud to carry on their legacy and continue to grow the business for future generations."