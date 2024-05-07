American Boating Congress kicks off tomorrow

The recreational boating industry is preparing for its highly anticipated annual advocacy event, the American Boating Congress (ABC), which kicks off tomorrow, May 8, in Washinton, D.C., where leaders from all segments of the recreational boating and fishing industry are invited to gather in the nation’s capital to address pressing matters that impact the industry.

The three-day event will provide attendees with a unique opportunity to engage in crucial discussions with influential members of Congress and staff on Capitol Hill. From meetings with lawmakers to informative policy updates, networking opportunities, receptions, and a special keynote dinner, the event promises to equip industry leaders with the tools and knowledge needed to navigate the ever-changing landscape.

During the American Boating Congress, participants can expect to advocate for recreational boating alongside the industry’s best, championing important policy areas such as boating access, infrastructure, tariffs, and sustainability. As the 2024 presidential election approaches, attendees will also have the chance to stay informed on timely political updates from insiders based in Washington, D.C.

Mike Allen and Alex Thompson, both esteemed journalists from Axios, will be the keynote speakers at this year’s highly-anticipated advocacy event.

Mike Allen, co-founder and executive editor of Axios, has been a central figure in the media landscape, delivering groundbreaking news and insights across politics, business, media, and technology. As a co-founder of POLITICO, he revolutionized political and policy journalism, gaining a reputation as one of Washington’s most influential and well-connected journalists. His extensive experience in driving conversations within and around the Beltway makes him an ideal choice to provide a unique perspective on the latest political happenings.

Alex Thompson currently serves as the National Political Correspondent at Axios. Prior to that, he was a White House correspondent for POLITICO. During his time there, he began a newsletter to cover the Biden transition team, which was renamed West Wing Playbook when it became a permanent newsletter at the publication.

Networking also plays a crucial role at the event, enabling top leaders of the recreational boating industry to connect, collaborate and envision the future. With the opportunity to shape the future of the recreational boating and fishing industry, the American Boating Congress serves as the premier platform for determining policy and educating lawmakers on the most essential matters.

The full ABC 2024 agenda can be found here.