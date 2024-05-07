Xantrex partners for marine conservation initiative

Xantrex, in cooperation with six additional marine industry organizations led by Yanmar Mastry Engine Center, has completed a major turnkey gas-to-electric repower initiative on Ally’s Way, a 1985 34’ Sea Ray cruiser owned and operated by the Eckerd College non-profit Scubi Jew organization for its Tampa Bay reef and marine restoration efforts, in partnership with Repair the Sea.

The initiative launched in 2021 when Repair the Sea Founder & CEO/Rabbi Ed Rosenthal contacted Yanmar Mastry Engine Center’s Electric Hybrid Manager Nancy Frainetti to consult regarding electric repower options for Scubi Jew’s primary dive boat. Frainetti was intrigued by the organization’s mission and its desire to repower the cruiser’s large gasoline engines to clean electric propulsion. She reached out to representatives from sister company VETUS Maxwell and to Xantrex, with hopes to collaborate in support of the project.

“What better way for the club and its certified divers to clean the Tampa Bay reefs than with clean technology,” said Frainetti, who spearheaded the repower effort the past three years. “It’s exciting to bring this project to fruition and to provide the latest technological advancements to benefit such a worthwhile organization that does so much to improve the area’s marine environment.”

Added Xantrex Marketing VP Mitul Chandrani, “Our sales and technical teams collaborated closely with all stakeholders to create an electric system for the organization’s truly noble cause. We are very pleased to have been part of this proactive effort to deliver an improved, emission-free propulsion system powered by Xantrex Lithium-ion batteries. We’ve not only improved the vessel to champion Scubi Jew’s environmental efforts, but together we’ve shown what can be achieved when marine companies unite and bring innovation to protect our waterways.”

VETUS Maxwell U.S. President Christopher DeBoy concurs. “The mission of the Scubi Jew students to help clean up reefs and the waterfront works in partnership with VETUS and our E-Line Electric Propulsion systems which are designed to reduce pollution by being 100% electric without reliance on fossil fuels, while reducing noise pollution on the water. “

In addition to the three primary organizations leading the charge, four additional marine companies also contributed to the project through equipment donations and/or discounts, labor and facility access including Glendinning Products; The Yacht Rigger; TRP Marine; and the Harborage High and Dry.

A special “Boat Mitzvah” ceremony was held April 3 at Tampa Bay’s Harborage Marina hosted by Repair the Sea to recognize the project’s marine partners and to officially christen the newly repowered vessel.