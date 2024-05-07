Jonathon Burns promoted to EVP of Grady-White Boats

Kris Carroll, president of Grady-White Boats, recently announced the promotion of Jonathon Burns to executive vice president.

Burns joined Grady-White in September 2022, as the vice president of team development and strategy, after 22 years with Yamaha Motor Corporation where he held several roles, including general manager of Precision Propellers, and general manager of U.S. Marine development and planning.

“In his expanded role, Burns’ responsibilities will broaden to include all aspects of Grady-White,” Carroll stated.

Burns shared, “Every day, I am honored to be part of our exceptional team. The work ethic and attitude of the people of Grady-White is truly inspiring, and I look forward to helping lead our company as we continue to “Deliver the Ultimate Boating Experience, While Living Our Best Lives!”