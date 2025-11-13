Avikus names VP of sales and business development

Avikus, HD Hyundai’s specialized Autonomous Navigation Technology subsidiary, has named Bryan Elmore as vice president of sales and business development. He has more than 15 years of experience in business development and strategic marketing across multiple industries, including energy, defense and aerospace, marine and consumer products.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bryan to the Avikus team,” said Paul Petani, managing director, Avikus USA. “Building on recent momentum in new product development, recent OEM partnerships and significant sales and marketing initiatives, having an experienced hand guiding business development is vital. We are confident that Bryan will be instrumental in the continued success of the brand.”

Elmore was previously OEM sales manager for performance products, category manager for power systems and sales manager for aftermarket and distribution accounts at Navico Group. Before that, he was a regional sales manager for OEMs at Seakeeper and product manager for Sea-Doo.

“I am very excited to join Avikus in the next stage of their evolution,” said Elmore. “There is amazing innovation in the existing product line, and we have so much in store for the immediate future. I’m truly looking forward to working with existing customers and establishing new relationships.”