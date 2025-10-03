Avikus to bring AI and autonomous tech to Honda Marine

The StaffOctober 3, 2025
Avikus logo

Avikus, HD Hyundai’s specialized Autonomous Navigation Technology subsidiary, will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Honda Marine. Avikus will integrate its NEUBOAT Semi-Autonomous System with the Honda Intelligent Shift & Throttle (iST) command and control system.

According to the terms of the MOU, Avikus will integrate its NEUBOAT Semi-Autonomous System using the protocol of the Honda iST drive-by-wire control system to provide AI and autonomous features such as collision avoidance, adaptive cruise control and auto docking. Next steps call for Avikus systems to integrate with Honda BF350 iST controllers across all OEMs, dealers and customers.

The official signing will take place at the International BoatBuilders’ Exhibition and Conference (IBEX), on October 7.

“Honda carries a long-standing recognition and respect across a multitude of industries, including marine,” said Do-Hyeong Lim, CEO of Avikus. “Honda continuously elevates the customer experience when it comes to marine engines and controls. And we’re excited to begin working with an industry-leading team of engineers at Honda to bring award-winning autonomous technology and convenience to Honda customers in the marine space.”

