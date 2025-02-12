Miami Boat Show: Honda reveals outboards and names Marine management

At the 2025 Miami International Boat Show, Honda Marine announced its marine management team, shared company updates and unveiled enhancements to its high-power outboard models.

Management in the Marine Division includes National Manager of Sales Rus Stevens, Dynamic Business Operations Manager Troy McCall, Service Manager Josh Matthews and Marketing Manager Alex Torrey. “We can now respond to the market more quickly and more dynamically as needed,” said Daniel Sherlock, director, Honda Marine Division.

2024 accomplishments

Sherlock addressed the company’s 2024 accomplishments. On January 1, Honda announced its Honda Marine division. The company also created a business strategy focused on product, customer service and strategic partnerships.

In 2024, the company almost tripled the size of its organization to improve customer service, technical support, operational efficiencies, and marketing and communication. “In 2024, the market was down about 18 points and we have grown our sales significantly. We have also gained significant market share in a very difficult and down market,” Sherlock said.

2025 focus

“In 2025, we will continue with the same strategic principals – new product, customer service, strategic partnerships,” he continued. “However, we will shift our initiatives from internal business to our external partners and consumers. First, we will transform and expand Honda Marine marketing to create excitement for Honda Marine products. We want a new exciting look and feel and we want to expand awareness of Honda Marine products in the U.S. market. We will also attend many more boat shows to create more awareness for Honda marine products.”

He discussed the company’s focus on strengthening partnerships with OEMs. “We realize this is essential for our growth and we are moving our mix of business funding in this direction to support this effort. And third, we want to strengthen our dealers by improving our Honda Premier Dealer network.” The company is transforming its Honda Premier Program to focus on technical expertise and customer service. The company is committed to getting more dealers involved in this program.

Outboards

The Honda BF115, BF140, and BF150 inline four (L4) and Honda BF200, BF225 and BF250 V6 engines were also revealed, and the availability of these models will be announced later in 2025.

Staff photo

“We have significantly enhanced the styling, ease of operation, maintenance, durability and efficiency of these models to elevate the heart of the Honda Marine lineup,” said Ryan Martin, product planning, Honda Marine Division.

Honda L4 and V6 models, available with either Honda Intelligent Shift and Throttle (iST) drive-by-wire or mechanical control systems, feature a sleek, new exterior that follows the form and function of the award-winning Honda BF350 V8, the first Honda V8 motor available commercially.

The enhanced L4 and V6 models, offered in both Aquamarine Silver and Grand Prix White colors, will include a True five-year, non-declining factory warranty that is the same on the last day as it is on the first. A total of 12 models will incorporate the upgrades.

McLaren 300

“The McLaren 300 engine is fast, it sounds great, it’s got a great growl to it, it’s fuel efficient and it has the quality you have come to expect from Honda engines,” Sherlock said. “The McLaren 300 comes from a strategic partnership from Mclaren engineering and Honda Marine. McLaren took our BF250 and tuned it up to 300 horsepower.”

The engine fills a hole in Honda’s lineup. It is officially licensed and will be sold by McLaren by Honda Marine channels. “Initially, we will focus on OEM sales,” Sherlock addressed. “Honda will support the OEMs and dealers just like we do with all our other product. Honda Marine dealers will service this product, just like the rest of our product. The McLaren 300 will receive Honda’s legendary five-year product warranty. This product is expected to hit the market in August ’25, however, we are taking orders now.”