MMA seeks judges for 2025 Neptune Awards

Marine Marketers of America (MMA) has launched its judging panel selection process for the 2025 Neptune Awards competition. These awards recognize marketing communications for marine marketers in North America.

Last year, 159 entries across 22 categories were judged by more than 75 volunteers. This year, judges are responsible for vetting one to two categories of the Neptune Awards based on set criteria. They will be assigned based on areas of expertise and in accordance with any conflict of interest. Entrants to the competition can judge categories in which they are not competing.

“Recognition for excellence in the boating industry is always rewarding—but judging submissions takes it to the next level,” said Leslie Zlotnick, national marketing manager for Yamaha WaveRunners and Boats. “Serving as a judge for the MMA Neptune Awards offers a unique behind-the-scenes perspective on what’s happening across the industry and provides an opportunity to help define where the top performers set the bar.”

The judging period will take place from December 15 through January 16. The winners will be announced during the Neptune Awards Ceremony at the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show in February.

Professionals interested in judging or learning more about the judging process can sign up through the MMA website.