MMA opens entries for 2025 Neptune Awards

The Marine Marketers of America (MMA) is accepting entries for the 2025 Neptune Awards competition, which recognizes marketing communications for marine marketers in North America.

Now in its 18th year, the annual contest is open to any company or organization producing and publishing marine industry marketing work between January 1 and December 7, 2025. Entries will be accepted through December 7.

The winners will be announced during the Neptune Awards Ceremony at the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show, Wednesday, February 11, 2026, at the Miami Beach Botanical Garden. Tickets to the exclusive event will be announced later this year.

“The Neptune Awards celebrate the spirit of innovation that keeps our industry moving forward,” said Alisdair Martin, president of MMA and founder of the AM consultancy. “As marketing continues to evolve, it’s vital that we recognize the creativity and fresh thinking that inspire boaters and strengthen brands. Beyond the awards themselves, the Neptune ceremony has become a true gathering place for our marketing community—a chance to connect, share ideas, and celebrate the work that’s shaping the future of boating.”

The submissions will be scored by panels of independent judges following established criteria. More than 75 marketing professionals from throughout the industry served as judges for the 2024 awards and found it to be a rewarding and educational experience.