Hanse Yachts shares financial results

Hanse Yachts AG has shared its consolidated financial results for the first nine months of 2025.

The company reports that revenue amounted to €105 million, and earnings before EBITDA totaled €4.9 million. The consolidated profit came to €19.2 million, influenced by restructuring after Andreas Müller and Hanjo Runde acquired the company.

In the summer, the company introduced short-time work affecting around 20 percent of its total capacity from July to October to adapt to market conditions. Production is now running at full capacity again.

“We are currently seeing very positive development across all brands,” said Hanjo Runde, CEO of Hanse Yachts AG. “The market is rewarding our clear strategic direction and the innovative strength of our new models. It is particularly gratifying that, after a short consolidation phase, all our plants are once again operating at full capacity.”

