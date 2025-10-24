NMMA data shows continued slowdown in powerboat market

NMMA’s latest Monthly Recreational Boating Industry Data Summary, covering data through July 2025, indicates continued softness in new powerboat retail sales. During this time, interest rates remained relatively elevated and broader economic uncertainty impacted consumer demand for discretionary purchases.

Year-to-date, new powerboat retail unit sales declined 8.9% compared to the same seven-month period in 2024, totaling 162,813 units. Over the rolling 12-month period from August 2024 through July 2025, total powerboat sales decreased 7.6% to 220,215 units.

NMMA reported that all powerboat segments trended lower year-over-year, with freshwater fishing boats the only segment to post modest growth. Outboard-powered boats continued to lead the market, accounting for nearly 59% of total retail sales through July.

NMMA shared:

The broader economic backdrop offered little relief during this reporting period. Inflation held at 2.7% in July, while 30-year mortgage rates averaged 6.7%, and consumer confidence remained below pre-pandemic norms at 97.2. The U.S. Manufacturing PMI slipped to 49.8, suggesting slight contraction in economic activity. Together, these indicators point to a consumer environment still shaped by caution, with higher costs of living and financing influencing major purchase decisions.

As consumer behaviors and market conditions continue to evolve, NMMA remains focused on helping members anticipate shifts in sentiment and adjust strategies accordingly. Delivering timely, actionable intelligence on what drives and hinders demand is central to NMMA’s mission to inform, strengthen and position the recreational boating industry for long-term success.