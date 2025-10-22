De Antonio Yachts partners with Sandy Hook Yachts

De Antonio Yachts, a Spanish luxury boat manufacturer, has announced its partnership with Sandy Hook Yachts, expanding its reach in New Jersey, South Carolina and Florida. The new alliance adds to the brand’s existing network in the U.S., now totaling eight points of sale aside from its headquarters and a Test Center in Miami.

“The United States represents a key opportunity for us,” said Stan Chmielewski, co-founder and co-CEO of De Antonio. “It’s a demanding, ever-evolving market that values design, technology and efficiency, principles that are at the core of De Antonio Yachts. This partnership is a natural step in our international growth, and we’re thrilled about this new chapter, which will bring De Antonio Yachts’ excellence closer to the American market.”

“With its visionary design and refined aesthetics, De Antonio Yachts represents the kind of innovation that aligns perfectly with Sandy Hook Yachts’ vision,” added Daniel Furnback, managing partner at Sandy Hook Yachts.

The public launch of this new partnership will take place at the 2025 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, where the brand will showcase a selection of five models, ranging from 29 to 50 feet.