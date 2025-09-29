Yamaha Precision Propellers hosts congressman

Rep. Jefferson Shreve, R-Indiana, visited Yamaha Precision Propellers Inc. (YPPI) in Greenfield, Indiana, on September 23.

Advanced foundry operations at the Greenfield plant include molten metal casting, machining and finishing. Shreve met with employees to discuss YPPI’s role in the local economy, workforce needs and the challenges facing marine manufacturing in Indiana.

“This is a significant investment in Hancock County, and the type of investment we want to see and encourage,” said Shreve. “Members have to see and understand the basics to provide buy-in. What you have here in Hancock County and in the Indianapolis metro area is access to a talented workforce that can do a lot for our state.”

“Inviting elected officials to our facilities helps us build relationships and share the realities of our business,” said Batuhan Ak, general manager and site lead. “Just as important, it gives them the opportunity to meet the men and women who bring these products to life.”

“Elected officials play an important role in supporting a strong workforce pipeline,” said John O’Keefe, government relations senior specialist for Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit. “When they see firsthand the skill and dedication of our employees, it reinforces the value of investing in manufacturing jobs right here in Indiana.”

Shreve is serving his first year in Congress representing Indiana’s sixth congressional district.