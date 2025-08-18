Congressman Buddy Carter visits Yamaha Marine

Rep. Buddy Carter (R-Georgia) visited the Yamaha Marine Innovation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia, in early August to meet with employees and learn about Yamaha’s current career opportunities and economic impact in Georgia.

“Thank you to the Yamaha Marine Innovation Center for hosting an incredible tour of their facility,” said Carter said. “I was pleased to hear about their outstanding efforts across Georgia in habitat conservation and responsible resource management. Yamaha’s commitment to excellence is well demonstrated through its leadership in innovation and investments in the local community.”

As a member of the Congressional Boating Caucus, Carter championed initiatives critical to the recreational boating sector, including workforce development, supply chain resiliency, infrastructure investment and environmental stewardship. His leadership underscores a long-term commitment to maintaining a competitive, resilient and sustainable boating industry.

“Congressman Carter’s leadership on key boating industry issues helps ensure that companies like Yamaha can continue to innovate and grow in Georgia,” said Mike Chrzanowski, president of Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. “His efforts to protect coastal economies while supporting marine conservation reflect the kind of balanced approach that benefits our industry, our customers and our communities. We appreciate his commitment to the recreational boating sector and the thousands of Georgians whose livelihoods depend on it.”