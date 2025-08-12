Yamaha Rightwaters has partnered with Mobile Baykeeper to help protect and restore the Coastal Alabama Watershed. Mobile Baykeeper, a nonprofit organization, works to improve water quality and reduce pollution in the bay through marine research and habitat restoration. To advance these efforts, Yamaha Rightwaters provided one 30-horsepower tiller outboard and two 150-horsepower outboards.

“Partnering with Yamaha Rightwaters gives us reliable access to sensitive waterways and strengthens our restoration and scientific efforts,” said Kayla Boyd, oyster project manager for Mobile Baykeeper. “Their support boosts our ability to protect critical habitats, monitor water quality and meet our mission of reviving coastal Alabama’s ecosystem for our vulnerable oyster and seagrass populations.”

Yamaha Rightwaters supports Mobile Baykeeper’s initiatives to revitalize oyster populations to lower chemical levels and prevent coastal erosion, and restore seagrass beds to support increased biodiversity, sediment stabilization and nutrient filtration.

The 30-horsepower tiller outboard will power a Sabine Aluminum Versatile 18-foot shallow water skiff used for investigating pollution in skinny waterways. The two 150-horsepower outboards will power Mobile Baykeepers SeaArk VC Commander research vessel, used for transporting oysters, restoration work, reaching open water outfalls and taking influential leaders on tours.

“Mobile Baykeeper’s science-based approach plays a vital role in protecting and restoring Alabama’s coastal watershed,” said Joshua Grier, sustainability program manager for Yamaha Rightwaters. “By providing reliable outboards, Yamaha Rightwaters helps expand access to sensitive waterways and advance critical restoration and research work.”